Long game forces Big Ten to reset tournament schedule again

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 10:58 pm < a min read
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Big Ten was forced to revise its baseball tournament schedule for the second straight day to avoid starting a game after the event’s predetermined 10 p.m. EDT curfew Thursday.

The tournament was pushed back because it took 4 hours, 28 minutes for Indiana to defeat Michigan 5-4 in 13 innings in an elimination game. It was the longest game in tournament history.

The Minnesota-Northwestern game, which was to be played Thursday night, was rescheduled for 10 a.m. EDT on Friday. Other Friday games: Nebraska vs. Iowa, 1:30 p.m.; Minnesota-Northwestern loser vs. Indiana, 5 p.m.; and Nebraska-Iowa loser vs. Maryland, 8:30 p.m.

