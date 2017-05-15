Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, today at 12:30 p.m.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Loyd, Stewart lead Storm…

Loyd, Stewart lead Storm to 87-82 win over Fever

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 9:40 am < a min read
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 27 points, Breanna Stewart made several key plays down the stretch and the Seattle Storm turned back the Indiana Fever 87-82 on Sunday.

Stewart, who missed Seattle’s season-opening loss in Los Angeles when Loyd scored 25 points, hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:38 to go after Indiana scored eight straight to take a 77-76 lead.

Before the key basket, Stewart grabbed an offensive rebound after Loyd missed two free throws. After two empty Indiana possessions, Stewart fed Crystal Langhorne for a layup to make it 81-77 with 35 seconds to play. Then Briann January, who had the first six points in Indiana’s rally, had her shot blocked by Stewart. Seattle made six free throws in the final 22 seconds to secure the win.

Langhorne finished with 17 points and Stewart 15 for Seattle, ranked fifth in the AP preseason poll.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

Shenise Johnson had 24 points and January 23 in the first game for the Fever, ranked seventh.

Indiana was 9 of 17 behind the arc but Seattle made 24 of 27 from the line for an 11-point advantage. The Storm had 21 turnovers, giving them 44 in two games as star point guard Sue Bird missed her second straight game with a knee issue.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Loyd, Stewart lead Storm…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

CPB Honors Agents with 5K Run and booth handing out memorabilia

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.