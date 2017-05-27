Sports Listen

LSU powers past South Carolina 11-0 to make SEC title game

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 3:47 pm < a min read
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Greg Deichmann homered twice to help LSU beat South Carolina 11-0 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals.

The game ended after the seventh inning under the 10-run mercy rule.

The Tigers (42-17) will try for their 12th league tournament championship Sunday against the Florida-Arkansas winner. They scored all 11 runs in the first three innings.

Deichmann hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the Tigers’ six-run third. He went 3 for 4.

Kramer Robertson also had three hits, including a homer and triple. He drove in two runs and scored three.

Zach Watson added a two-run triple. Jared Poche’ (10-3) allowed only two hits in six innings for LSU.

South Carolina (35-25) couldn’t capitalize on four LSU errors.

