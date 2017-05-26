Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lynx beat Sun for…

Lynx beat Sun for 2nd time in 3 days, 82-68

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 9:33 pm < a min read
Share

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 20 points and nine rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun for the second time in three days, 82-68 on Friday night.

Minnesota has won 22 straight games in the month of May since 2012. The Lynx beat the Sun 80-78 on Tuesday night in Minnesota.

Rebekkah Brunson and Renee Montgomery each scored 11 points for Minnesota (5-0), ranked second in the AP power poll. Fowles entered with double-doubles in three of her first four games.

Maya Moore missed her first seven field goals and finally got a baseline jumper to fall with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter. She finished with seven points and 11 rebounds to help the Lynx control the glass by a 43-27 margin.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

The Lynx led 42-26 at halftime after holding the Sun to 25.7 percent shooting. Minnesota made 13 of 14 free throws in the first half and finished 22 of 25.

Lynetta Kizer scored 12 points for 11th-ranked Connecticut (0-4).

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lynx beat Sun for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.