Lynx beat Sun for 2nd time in 3 days, 82-68

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 20 points and nine rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun for the second time in three days, 82-68 on Friday night.

Minnesota has won 22 straight games in the month of May since 2012. The Lynx beat the Sun 80-78 on Tuesday night in Minnesota.

Rebekkah Brunson and Renee Montgomery each scored 11 points for Minnesota (5-0), ranked second in the AP power poll. Fowles entered with double-doubles in three of her first four games.

Maya Moore missed her first seven field goals and finally got a baseline jumper to fall with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter. She finished with seven points and 11 rebounds to help the Lynx control the glass by a 43-27 margin.

The Lynx led 42-26 at halftime after holding the Sun to 25.7 percent shooting. Minnesota made 13 of 14 free throws in the first half and finished 22 of 25.

Lynetta Kizer scored 12 points for 11th-ranked Connecticut (0-4).