Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Maddon, Cubs stay classy…

Maddon, Cubs stay classy with “Anchorman” themed road trip

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 7:57 pm < a min read
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — For previous road trips, Joe Maddon has put his players in onesie pajamas and zany suits. This time, his Chicago Cubs are staying classy.

Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and company will pay homage to the Channel 4 news team, dressing as characters from the movie “Anchorman” on their upcoming trip to Southern California.

Known for organizing wild themes for team flights, Maddon has turned to Ron Burgundy, Brick Tamland and Brian Fantana for inspiration. The Cubs will wear the outfits Thursday when they fly out to Los Angeles, then again for the return trip from San Diego — where the comedy takes place — following a game May 31.

The Cubs had bottles of “Sex Panther” — Fantana’s preferred cologne — in the clubhouse prior to Wednesday’s game against San Francisco. Maddon has jokingly dubbed it the “Ron Burgundy/Brick Tamland/Tommy La Stella Tribute Road Trip” because he sees a resemblance between the utility infielder and Tamland, the movie’s weatherman.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Media News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Maddon, Cubs stay classy…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldier and dog demonstrate takedown training

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.