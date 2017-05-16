Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sharapova retires from match…

Sharapova retires from match in Rome with apparent injury

By ANDREW DAMPF May 16, 2017 3:39 pm < a min read
Share

ROME (AP) — Maria Sharapova has retired from her Italian Open match against Marjana Lucic-Baroni citing an apparent left thigh injury.

Sharapova was leading 4-6, 6-3, 2-1 when she called it quits after Lucic-Baroni held serve.

Sharapova had left the court for an injury timeout during the second game of the third set. She came back with her left thigh taped.

The retirement came 2 1/2 hours after French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli announced he would not award Sharapova a wild card for the French Open because of her doping ban.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Sharapova returned last month following a 15-month ban for testing positive for the banned heart drug meldonium at last year’s Australian Open.

The Russian has used wild cards to enter all three of her tournaments since her return.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sharapova retires from match…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson narrowly escapes impeachment by Senate vote

Fed Photo of the Day

National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on May 15

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.