Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|7
|1
|4
|25
|20
|11
|Orlando City
|6
|3
|0
|18
|11
|11
|New York City FC
|5
|3
|1
|16
|17
|10
|Columbus
|5
|5
|1
|16
|16
|15
|New York
|5
|5
|1
|16
|11
|15
|Chicago
|3
|3
|3
|12
|13
|14
|Atlanta United FC
|3
|4
|2
|11
|19
|14
|D.C. United
|3
|4
|2
|11
|9
|14
|New England
|2
|4
|4
|10
|14
|16
|Montreal
|2
|3
|4
|10
|12
|14
|Philadelphia
|1
|4
|4
|7
|11
|14
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Houston
|6
|3
|1
|19
|21
|14
|FC Dallas
|5
|0
|3
|18
|13
|5
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|2
|3
|18
|11
|5
|Portland
|5
|3
|2
|17
|20
|15
|San Jose
|4
|4
|3
|15
|12
|13
|Vancouver
|4
|5
|1
|13
|13
|16
|Minnesota United
|3
|6
|2
|11
|17
|28
|Seattle
|2
|3
|4
|10
|14
|12
|Los Angeles
|2
|5
|2
|8
|10
|15
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|6
|2
|8
|9
|18
|Colorado
|2
|6
|1
|7
|8
|12
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Toronto FC 2, Columbus 1
Houston 2, Vancouver 1
Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto FC 3, Minnesota United 2
Colorado 3, San Jose 0
Columbus at Montreal, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Commentary: The nobility of public service is making a comeback
Seattle at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Portland, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at New York, 6 p.m.
New York City FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Montreal, 3 p.m.
Chicago at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 2:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.