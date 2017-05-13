Sports Listen

Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 6:15 pm 1 min read
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 7 1 4 25 20 11
Orlando City 6 3 0 18 11 11
New York City FC 5 3 1 16 17 10
Columbus 5 5 1 16 16 15
New York 5 5 1 16 11 15
Chicago 3 3 3 12 13 14
Atlanta United FC 3 4 2 11 19 14
D.C. United 3 4 2 11 9 14
New England 2 4 4 10 14 16
Montreal 2 3 4 10 12 14
Philadelphia 1 4 4 7 11 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Houston 6 3 1 19 21 14
FC Dallas 5 0 3 18 13 5
Sporting Kansas City 5 2 3 18 11 5
Portland 5 3 2 17 20 15
San Jose 4 4 3 15 12 13
Vancouver 4 5 1 13 13 16
Minnesota United 3 6 2 11 17 28
Seattle 2 3 4 10 14 12
Los Angeles 2 5 2 8 10 15
Real Salt Lake 2 6 2 8 9 18
Colorado 2 6 1 7 8 12

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto FC 2, Columbus 1

Friday’s Games

Houston 2, Vancouver 1

Saturday, May 13

Toronto FC 3, Minnesota United 2

Colorado 3, San Jose 0

Columbus at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

Atlanta United FC at Portland, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 6 p.m.

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Toronto FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Portland at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Columbus at New England, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

