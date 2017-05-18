Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 12:49 am 1 min read
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 7 1 4 25 20 11
Orlando City 6 3 2 20 14 14
Columbus 6 5 1 19 19 17
Chicago 5 3 3 18 20 15
New York City FC 5 4 2 17 19 13
New York 5 6 1 16 12 18
Philadelphia 3 4 4 13 17 14
New England 3 4 4 13 18 16
Atlanta United FC 3 4 3 12 20 15
D.C. United 3 5 2 11 9 18
Montreal 2 4 4 10 14 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 6 2 4 22 16 7
FC Dallas 5 0 4 19 14 6
Houston 6 4 1 19 21 16
Portland 5 3 3 18 21 16
San Jose 4 4 4 16 13 14
Vancouver 4 5 1 13 13 16
Los Angeles 3 5 2 11 13 16
Minnesota United 3 6 2 11 17 28
Real Salt Lake 3 7 2 11 11 23
Seattle 2 5 4 10 15 19
Colorado 2 7 1 7 8 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Houston 0

Chicago 3, Colorado 0

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 0

Real Salt Lake 2, New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1, San Jose 1, tie

Friday, May 19

Toronto FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Portland at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

‘If you’re a really good federal worker, you should welcome’ the reorganization plan, OMB says

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Columbus at New England, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

FC Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Portland at Seattle, 3 p.m.

D.C. United at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Major League Soccer
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: FBI continues investigation into supposed pornographic lyrics of the song “Louie, Louie.”

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary visits BMW plant

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8389 -0.0532 2.24%
L 2020 25.3912 -0.1517 3.69%
L 2030 28.2338 -0.2745 5.24%
L 2040 30.3705 -0.3504 6.00%
L 2050 17.3976 -0.2312 6.69%
G Fund 15.3222 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8668 0.0988 1.75%
C Fund 32.7645 -0.5963 7.16%
S Fund 42.2779 -0.9658 5.78%
I Fund 27.7852 -0.2641 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.