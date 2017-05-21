Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 7 1 5 26 21 12 Chicago 6 3 3 21 21 15 Orlando City 6 3 2 20 14 14 Columbus 6 5 1 19 19 17 New York City FC 5 4 2 17 19 13 New York 5 6 2 17 13 19 Philadelphia 4 4 4 16 19 15 Atlanta United FC 4 4 3 15 24 16 New England 3 4 4 13 18 16 Montreal 3 4 4 13 18 18 D.C. United 3 6 2 11 9 19 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 6 3 4 22 16 9 FC Dallas 5 1 4 19 14 7 Houston 6 5 1 19 22 20 San Jose 5 4 4 19 14 14 Portland 5 4 3 18 22 20 Vancouver 5 5 1 16 15 16 Seattle 3 5 4 13 16 19 Los Angeles 3 5 2 11 13 16 Minnesota United 3 6 2 11 17 28 Real Salt Lake 3 8 2 11 11 24 Colorado 2 8 1 7 9 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Houston 0

Chicago 3, Colorado 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 0

Real Salt Lake 2, New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1, San Jose 1, tie

Friday’s Games

Toronto FC 1, New York 1, tie

Saturday’s Games

Montreal 4, Portland 1

Chicago 1, D.C. United 0

Seattle 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Atlanta United FC 4, Houston 1

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

Vancouver 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

San Jose 1, FC Dallas 0

Sunday, May 21

Columbus at New England, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

FC Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Portland at Seattle, 3 p.m.

D.C. United at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.