Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 7 1 5 26 21 12 Chicago 6 3 3 21 21 15 Orlando City 6 4 2 20 14 17 New York City FC 6 4 2 20 22 13 Columbus 6 6 1 19 20 19 New York 5 6 2 17 13 19 Philadelphia 4 4 4 16 19 15 New England 4 4 4 16 20 17 Atlanta United FC 4 4 3 15 24 16 Montreal 3 4 4 13 18 18 D.C. United 3 6 2 11 9 19 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 6 3 4 22 16 9 FC Dallas 5 1 4 19 14 7 Houston 6 5 1 19 22 20 San Jose 5 4 4 19 14 14 Portland 5 4 3 18 22 20 Vancouver 5 5 1 16 15 16 Los Angeles 4 5 2 14 15 17 Seattle 3 5 4 13 16 19 Minnesota United 3 7 2 11 18 30 Real Salt Lake 3 8 2 11 11 24 Colorado 2 8 1 7 9 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday, May 25

FC Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Portland at Seattle, 3 p.m.

D.C. United at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Vancouver, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.