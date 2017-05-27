Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 9:50 pm 1 min read
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 8 1 5 29 26 12
Chicago 7 3 3 24 23 16
New York City FC 6 4 2 20 22 13
Orlando City 6 4 2 20 14 17
New York 6 6 2 20 15 20
Columbus 6 7 1 19 20 24
Philadelphia 4 4 4 16 19 15
New England 4 5 4 16 21 19
Atlanta United FC 4 4 3 15 24 16
D.C. United 4 6 2 14 10 19
Montreal 3 4 4 13 18 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 6 3 4 22 16 9
FC Dallas 5 2 4 19 15 9
Houston 6 5 1 19 22 20
San Jose 5 4 4 19 14 14
Portland 5 5 3 18 22 21
Seattle 4 5 4 16 17 19
Vancouver 5 6 1 16 15 17
Los Angeles 4 5 2 14 15 17
Minnesota United 3 7 2 11 18 30
Real Salt Lake 3 8 2 11 11 24
Colorado 2 8 1 7 9 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 2, FC Dallas 1

Friday’s Games

Toronto FC 5, Columbus 0

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement
Saturday, May 27

Seattle 1, Portland 0

D.C. United 1, Vancouver 0

New York 2, New England 1

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

How does President Trump's budget proposal impact your agency?

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Vancouver, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Major League Soccer
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.