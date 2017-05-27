Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|8
|1
|5
|29
|26
|12
|Chicago
|7
|3
|3
|24
|23
|16
|New York City FC
|6
|4
|2
|20
|22
|13
|Orlando City
|6
|4
|2
|20
|14
|17
|New York
|6
|6
|2
|20
|15
|20
|Columbus
|6
|7
|1
|19
|20
|24
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|4
|16
|19
|15
|New England
|4
|5
|4
|16
|21
|19
|Atlanta United FC
|4
|4
|3
|15
|24
|16
|D.C. United
|4
|6
|2
|14
|10
|19
|Montreal
|3
|4
|4
|13
|18
|18
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|3
|4
|22
|16
|9
|FC Dallas
|5
|2
|4
|19
|15
|9
|Houston
|6
|5
|1
|19
|22
|20
|San Jose
|5
|4
|4
|19
|14
|14
|Portland
|5
|5
|3
|18
|22
|21
|Seattle
|4
|5
|4
|16
|17
|19
|Vancouver
|5
|6
|1
|16
|15
|17
|Los Angeles
|4
|5
|2
|14
|15
|17
|Minnesota United
|3
|7
|2
|11
|18
|30
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|8
|2
|11
|11
|24
|Colorado
|2
|8
|1
|7
|9
|17
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Chicago 2, FC Dallas 1
Toronto FC 5, Columbus 0
Seattle 1, Portland 0
D.C. United 1, Vancouver 0
New York 2, New England 1
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.
New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Vancouver, 5:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.