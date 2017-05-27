Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 8 1 5 29 26 12 Chicago 7 3 3 24 23 16 New York City FC 6 4 2 20 22 13 Orlando City 6 4 2 20 14 17 New York 6 6 2 20 15 20 Columbus 6 7 1 19 20 24 Philadelphia 4 4 4 16 19 15 New England 4 5 4 16 21 19 Atlanta United FC 4 4 3 15 24 16 D.C. United 4 6 2 14 10 19 Montreal 3 4 4 13 18 18 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 6 3 4 22 16 9 FC Dallas 5 2 4 19 15 9 Houston 6 5 1 19 22 20 San Jose 5 4 4 19 14 14 Portland 5 5 3 18 22 21 Seattle 4 5 4 16 17 19 Vancouver 5 6 1 16 15 17 Los Angeles 4 5 2 14 15 17 Minnesota United 3 7 2 11 18 30 Real Salt Lake 3 8 2 11 11 24 Colorado 2 8 1 7 9 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 2, FC Dallas 1

Friday’s Games

Toronto FC 5, Columbus 0

Advertisement

Saturday, May 27

Seattle 1, Portland 0

D.C. United 1, Vancouver 0

New York 2, New England 1

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Vancouver, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.