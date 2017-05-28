Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|8
|1
|5
|29
|26
|12
|Chicago
|7
|3
|3
|24
|23
|16
|New York City FC
|6
|5
|2
|20
|23
|16
|Orlando City
|6
|5
|2
|20
|14
|18
|New York
|6
|6
|2
|20
|15
|20
|Columbus
|6
|7
|1
|19
|20
|24
|Atlanta United FC
|5
|4
|3
|18
|27
|17
|Philadelphia
|4
|5
|4
|16
|19
|16
|New England
|4
|5
|4
|16
|21
|19
|D.C. United
|4
|6
|2
|14
|10
|19
|Montreal
|3
|4
|4
|13
|18
|18
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|4
|4
|22
|16
|10
|FC Dallas
|5
|2
|5
|20
|15
|9
|Houston
|6
|5
|2
|20
|22
|20
|San Jose
|5
|5
|4
|19
|16
|18
|Portland
|5
|5
|3
|18
|22
|21
|Los Angeles
|5
|5
|2
|17
|19
|19
|Seattle
|4
|5
|4
|16
|17
|19
|Vancouver
|5
|6
|1
|16
|15
|17
|Minnesota United
|4
|7
|2
|14
|19
|30
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|8
|2
|14
|12
|24
|Colorado
|3
|8
|1
|10
|10
|17
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Chicago 2, FC Dallas 1
Toronto FC 5, Columbus 0
Seattle 1, Portland 0
D.C. United 1, Vancouver 0
New York 2, New England 1
Colorado 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Minnesota United 1, Orlando City 0
Real Salt Lake 1, Philadelphia 0
Los Angeles 4, San Jose 2
Atlanta United FC 3, New York City FC 1
Houston 0, FC Dallas 0, tie
D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Vancouver, 5:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.