Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Major sponsor pulls support…

Major sponsor pulls support from Alaska’s Iditarod race

By RACHEL D'ORO May 24, 2017 6:44 pm < a min read
Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The world’s most famous sled dog race has lost a major backer, and Alaska race officials are blaming animal rights organizations for pressuring corporate sponsors like Wells Fargo outside the state.

Wells Fargo spokesman David Kennedy says the banking institution’s investment in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race has declined since 2010.

He says he can’t discuss specific reasons for dropping the sponsorship altogether.

Iditarod CEO Stan Hooley says there’s no doubt the decision is related to “misguided activists” like PETA wrongly implying the Iditarod condones cruel treatment of the dogs.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

PETA lauds the decision, saying it alerted the bank that five dogs connected to this year’s race died, bringing the total dog deaths to more than 150 in the Iditarod’s history.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Major sponsor pulls support…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldier and dog demonstrate takedown training

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.