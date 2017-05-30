Sports Listen

Trending:

Remembering Memorial DayBreaking down the FY 18 budgetImproper payments at Education Dept.
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Man City chairman says…

Man City chairman says Aguero won’t leave, hopes Toure stays

By STEVE DOUGLAS May 30, 2017 7:23 am < a min read
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak says Sergio Aguero will not be leaving in the offseason and wants Yaya Toure to “continue his journey with us” as the club prepares for another summer of heavy spending.

In his annual end-of-season review, Al-Mubarak said in an in-house interview that City was “truly going in a direction that is positive” under Pep Guardiola despite acknowledging his “disappointment” that the team failed to win a trophy this season.

He said City will “go and get some of the best talent in the world” this offseason and that Aguero, whose starting place is under pressure from Gabriel Jesus, will be at the club next season.

Toure will be out of contract next month after seven years at City.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Man City chairman says…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

Today in History

1917: John F. Kennedy born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.