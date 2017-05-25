Sports Listen

Man City trio to leave when contracts expire

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 12:28 pm < a min read
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City says left back Gael Clichy, winger Jesus Navas and goalkeeper Willy Caballero will leave the club when their contracts expire next month.

City made the announcements on Thursday. Yaya Toure and Bacary Sagna, whose deals are also due to expire, are waiting to hear if they will be retained.

Clichy joined from Arsenal in 2011, Navas moved from Sevilla in 2013, and Caballero joined from Malaga in 2014.

