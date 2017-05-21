Sports Listen

Man killed, 2 hurt when powerboats crash in offshore race

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 5:59 pm < a min read
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a crash during a powerboat race at the Jersey shore has left one man dead and two others hurt.

The accident occurred Sunday afternoon during a small boat preliminary event in the Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix.

Officials say the Smith Brothers CRC boat was airborne when it came down on top of another boat, the Repeat Offender, in waters off Bay Head, sending three men into the water. David Raabe, who was in the Repeat Offender, was pronounced dead a short time later.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The remaining races were canceled after the crash occurred.

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Stephen Reid said thousands had gathered to watch the races, which drew boats from around the nation. He called the crash “very tragic.”

