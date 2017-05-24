Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Man pleads not guilty…

Man pleads not guilty in deadly Iowa jail escape

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 7:43 am < a min read
Share

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he killed a sheriff’s deputy and wounded another while escaping from an Iowa jail.

Online court records say 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty filed the written pleas Tuesday to charges of murder, attempted murder, escape, kidnapping and other crimes. His trial in western Iowa’s Pottawattamie County is scheduled to begin July 25.

Authorities say Correa-Carmenaty had just been sentenced on May 1 to 45 years in prison in an unrelated murder case when he managed to grab one of the deputies’ guns while being transferred to the county jail in Council Bluffs. He shot them both and used the jail van to escape.

Authorities say he was recaptured after he carjacked a woman at gunpoint and forced her to drive to Omaha, Nebraska.

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Man pleads not guilty…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct physical fitness test on stationary bikes in hangar bay

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.