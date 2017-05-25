Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mandzukic extends contract at…

Mandzukic extends contract at Juventus until 2020

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 12:33 pm < a min read
Share

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Mario Mandzukic has signed a one-year extension to his contract at Juventus, keeping the Croatia forward at the Serie A club until June 2020.

Juventus announced the move on Thursday, with Mandzukic later posting on Twitter: “I’m very happy and proud to continue my adventure with Juventus. I’ve given everything for this shirt and will keep doing so.”

Mandzukic, who turned 31 on Sunday, has made 84 appearances for the Turin club since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015, scoring 23 times.

He has helped Juventus to back-to-back league and cup doubles and also into the final of the Champions League, where it faces Real Madrid on June 3.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

Mandzukic won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013, scoring the opening goal in a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mandzukic extends contract at…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

VA 'Brain Trust' summit explores innovations in brain health

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.