Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Marco Silva hired as…

Marco Silva hired as Watford head coach

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 9:24 am < a min read
Share

WATFORD, England (AP) — Marco Silva has been hired as the head coach of Premier League side Watford, two days after leaving Hull following its relegation from England’s top division.

Watford said Saturday that Silva has signed a two-year deal at the club.

Silva joined Hull in January but the 39-year-old Portuguese couldn’t keep the team in the Premier League.

Walter Mazzarri left Watford after one season as manager at Vicarage Road.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Marco Silva hired as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.