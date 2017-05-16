Sports Listen

Maria Sharapova not given wild-card entry for French Open

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 3:55 pm < a min read
PARIS (AP) — Two-time champion Maria Sharapova has not been given a wild-card entry for the French Open.

Announcing the decision on a live Facebook broadcast on Tuesday, French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said he informed Sharapova of the decision in person that it was not possible.

Sharapova, who has titles at all four majors, won at Roland Garros in 2012 and 2014.

Her ranking, outside the top 200 this week, won’t be good enough to even make the qualifying field at Roland Garros.

The tournament begins May 28.

She has played three tournaments thanks to wild cards since her return from a 15-month drug ban last month.

