Mariners 10, Rockies 4

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|6
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Valencia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Cano 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Cruz rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Gamel rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Seager 3b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.262
|Heredia lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Zunino c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Dyson cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.221
|Miranda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Powell ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Lawrence p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Zych p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rzepczynski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Motter ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Altavilla p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|42
|10
|19
|9
|4
|6
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.327
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.282
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Story ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Hanigan c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|c-Wolters ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|a-Valaika ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Amarista ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Qualls p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|5
|2
|Seattle
|033
|000
|103—10
|19
|0
|Colorado
|000
|020
|011—
|4
|7
|2
a-pinch hit for Anderson in the 5th. b-walked for Miranda in the 6th. c-grounded out for Hanigan in the 7th. d-grounded out for Dunn in the 7th. e-singled for Rzepczynski in the 9th. f-grounded out for Estevez in the 9th.
E_Desmond (1), Wolters (2). LOB_Seattle 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Seager (10), Zunino (), Gamel (7), Gonzalez (12), Story (9). 3B_Gamel (2), Blackmon (8). HR_Seager (5), off Anderson; Cano (10), off Dunn. RBIs_Cano (34), Seager 4 (28), Heredia (9), Dyson 2 (13), Motter (16), LeMahieu 3 (20), Parra (26). SB_Segura (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Valencia, Cano, Dyson); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Arenado, Gonzalez). RISP_Seattle 6 for 15; Colorado 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Hanigan, LeMahieu, Wolters, Parra. GIDP_Valencia 3, Desmond, Wolters.
DP_Seattle 2 (Segura, Cano, Valencia), (Cano, Segura, Valencia); Colorado 3 (LeMahieu, Story, Reynolds), (LeMahieu, Reynolds), (Arenado, LeMahieu, Reynolds).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miranda, W, 5-2
|5
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|84
|4.17
|Lawrence
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|6.95
|Zych
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Rzepczynski, H,
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Altavilla
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|6.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 3-5
|5
|11
|6
|6
|2
|3
|87
|5.85
|Oberg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|5.06
|Dunn
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|5.74
|Qualls
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.63
|Estevez
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|22
|8.78
Zych pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Zych 1-0, Rzepczynski 2-0. WP_Miranda, Altavilla.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:11. A_33,258 (50,398).