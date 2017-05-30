Sports Listen

Mariners 10, Rockies 4

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 11:33 pm 1 min read
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 6 0 4 0 0 0 .345
Valencia 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .247
Cano 2b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .294
Cruz rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .279
Gamel rf 4 2 3 0 0 1 .306
Seager 3b 5 3 3 4 0 1 .262
Heredia lf 4 2 3 1 1 0 .300
Zunino c 5 0 2 0 0 2 .000
Dyson cf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .221
Miranda p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Powell ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Lawrence p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Zych p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rzepczynski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Motter ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .207
Altavilla p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 42 10 19 9 4 6
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .327
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 3 1 0 .282
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Reynolds 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .313
Desmond lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282
Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .240
Story ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .201
Hanigan c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243
c-Wolters ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .053
a-Valaika ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .250
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Amarista ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .338
Qualls p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Parra ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .291
Totals 32 4 7 4 5 2
Seattle 033 000 103—10 19 0
Colorado 000 020 011— 4 7 2

a-pinch hit for Anderson in the 5th. b-walked for Miranda in the 6th. c-grounded out for Hanigan in the 7th. d-grounded out for Dunn in the 7th. e-singled for Rzepczynski in the 9th. f-grounded out for Estevez in the 9th.

E_Desmond (1), Wolters (2). LOB_Seattle 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Seager (10), Zunino (), Gamel (7), Gonzalez (12), Story (9). 3B_Gamel (2), Blackmon (8). HR_Seager (5), off Anderson; Cano (10), off Dunn. RBIs_Cano (34), Seager 4 (28), Heredia (9), Dyson 2 (13), Motter (16), LeMahieu 3 (20), Parra (26). SB_Segura (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Valencia, Cano, Dyson); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Arenado, Gonzalez). RISP_Seattle 6 for 15; Colorado 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hanigan, LeMahieu, Wolters, Parra. GIDP_Valencia 3, Desmond, Wolters.

DP_Seattle 2 (Segura, Cano, Valencia), (Cano, Segura, Valencia); Colorado 3 (LeMahieu, Story, Reynolds), (LeMahieu, Reynolds), (Arenado, LeMahieu, Reynolds).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miranda, W, 5-2 5 3 2 2 4 1 84 4.17
Lawrence 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 27 6.95
Zych 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Rzepczynski, H, 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Altavilla 1 0 1 1 1 0 13 6.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 3-5 5 11 6 6 2 3 87 5.85
Oberg 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 5.06
Dunn 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 5.74
Qualls 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 4.63
Estevez 1 5 3 3 0 1 22 8.78

Zych pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Zych 1-0, Rzepczynski 2-0. WP_Miranda, Altavilla.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:11. A_33,258 (50,398).

