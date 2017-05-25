Mariners 4, Nationals 2

Seattle Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Segura ss 4 1 2 0 T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0 Heredia cf-lf 5 0 1 0 Werth lf 3 0 1 1 Cano 2b 5 1 2 1 Harper rf 4 0 1 0 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 4 0 0 0 Cruz rf 3 1 1 3 D.Mrphy 2b 4 0 0 0 Pazos p 0 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 1 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 3 0 0 0 Rzpczyn p 0 0 0 0 Lobaton c 3 1 1 0 J.Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 Lind ph 1 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 0 G.Gnzal p 2 0 0 0 Vlencia 1b 3 0 1 0 Ja.Trnr p 0 0 0 0 Motter lf-rf-2b 2 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Miranda p 2 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 0 0 Zych p 0 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0 Powell ph-lf-rf 2 1 1 0 O.Perez p 0 0 0 0 Wieters ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 33 2 6 2

Seattle 000 003 100—4 Washington 000 020 000—2

E_Valencia (3). DP_Washington 3. LOB_Seattle 8, Washington 7. 2B_K.Seager (7), Harper (11), Lobaton (2). HR_Cruz (12), Rendon (9). CS_Segura (5), M.Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Miranda W,4-2 5 3 2 2 3 4 Zych H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Pazos H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Vincent H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Rzepczynski H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Diaz S,8-10 1 1 0 0 0 0 Washington Gonzalez 5 1-3 3 2 2 4 8 Turner L,2-3 BS,2 1 4 2 2 1 1 Grace 0 1 0 0 0 0 Treinen 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Albers 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Grace pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Gonzalez, Turner.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:18. A_18,881 (41,418).