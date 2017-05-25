Mariners 4, Nationals 2

|Seattle
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Werth lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Cano 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|D.Mrphy 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pazos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rzpczyn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lobaton c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lind ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|G.Gnzal p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vlencia 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Trnr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Motter lf-rf-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miranda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zych p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Powell ph-lf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|O.Perez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wieters ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Seattle
|000
|003
|100—4
|Washington
|000
|020
|000—2
E_Valencia (3). DP_Washington 3. LOB_Seattle 8, Washington 7. 2B_K.Seager (7), Harper (11), Lobaton (2). HR_Cruz (12), Rendon (9). CS_Segura (5), M.Taylor (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Miranda W,4-2
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Zych H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pazos H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vincent H,2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rzepczynski H,5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz S,8-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Gonzalez
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|8
|Turner L,2-3 BS,2
|1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Grace
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Albers
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Perez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Grace pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
WP_Gonzalez, Turner.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:18. A_18,881 (41,418).