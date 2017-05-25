Sports Listen

Mariners 4, Nationals 2

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 3:33 pm < a min read
Seattle Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Segura ss 4 1 2 0 T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0
Heredia cf-lf 5 0 1 0 Werth lf 3 0 1 1
Cano 2b 5 1 2 1 Harper rf 4 0 1 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 4 0 0 0
Cruz rf 3 1 1 3 D.Mrphy 2b 4 0 0 0
Pazos p 0 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 1
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 3 0 0 0
Rzpczyn p 0 0 0 0 Lobaton c 3 1 1 0
J.Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 Lind ph 1 0 1 0
K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 0 G.Gnzal p 2 0 0 0
Vlencia 1b 3 0 1 0 Ja.Trnr p 0 0 0 0
Motter lf-rf-2b 2 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0
Miranda p 2 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 0 0
Zych p 0 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0
Powell ph-lf-rf 2 1 1 0 O.Perez p 0 0 0 0
Wieters ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 33 2 6 2
Seattle 000 003 100—4
Washington 000 020 000—2

E_Valencia (3). DP_Washington 3. LOB_Seattle 8, Washington 7. 2B_K.Seager (7), Harper (11), Lobaton (2). HR_Cruz (12), Rendon (9). CS_Segura (5), M.Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Miranda W,4-2 5 3 2 2 3 4
Zych H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pazos H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Vincent H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Rzepczynski H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz S,8-10 1 1 0 0 0 0
Washington
Gonzalez 5 1-3 3 2 2 4 8
Turner L,2-3 BS,2 1 4 2 2 1 1
Grace 0 1 0 0 0 0
Treinen 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Albers 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Grace pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Gonzalez, Turner.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:18. A_18,881 (41,418).

Mariners 4, Nationals 2
