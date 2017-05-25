Mariners 4, Nationals 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.335
|Heredia cf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Cano 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.306
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cruz rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.296
|Pazos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rzepczynski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Valencia 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Motter lf-rf-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.213
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.157
|Miranda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Zych p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Powell ph-lf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|6
|13
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|T.Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Werth lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.362
|Murphy 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Lobaton c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|c-Lind ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Gonzalez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|J.Turner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Wieters ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|3
|7
|Seattle
|000
|003
|100—4
|9
|1
|Washington
|000
|020
|000—2
|6
|0
a-singled for Zych in the 7th. b-grounded out for Treinen in the 7th. c-singled for Lobaton in the 9th. d-flied out for Perez in the 9th.
E_Valencia (3). LOB_Seattle 8, Washington 7. 2B_Seager (7), Harper (11), Lobaton (2). HR_Cruz (12), off J.Turner; Rendon (9), off Miranda. RBIs_Cano (30), Cruz 3 (40), Werth (16), Rendon (32). CS_Segura (5), Taylor (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Zunino, Miranda 2); Washington 3 (Werth, Harper, Murphy). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Washington 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Motter. GIDP_Seager, Zunino.
DP_Washington 3 (Lobaton, Murphy), (Rendon, Murphy, Zimmerman), (Murphy, T.Turner, Zimmerman).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miranda, W, 4-2
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|85
|4.22
|Zych, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.77
|Pazos, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.18
|Vincent, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.49
|Rzepczynski, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.50
|Diaz, S, 8-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.19
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|8
|96
|2.90
|J.Turner, L, 2-3, BS, 2-2
|1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|32
|4.37
|Grace
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.05
|Treinen
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|7.52
|Albers
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|1.47
|Perez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.59
Grace pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rzepczynski 1-0, J.Turner 2-2, Grace 2-1, Treinen 2-0, Perez 1-0. WP_Gonzalez, J.Turner.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:18. A_18,881 (41,418).
