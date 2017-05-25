Mariners 4, Nationals 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .335 Heredia cf-lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .280 Cano 2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .306 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cruz rf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .296 Pazos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rzepczynski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Seager 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .253 Valencia 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .241 Motter lf-rf-2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .213 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .157 Miranda p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Zych p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Powell ph-lf-rf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .214 Totals 33 4 9 4 6 13

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. T.Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .237 Werth lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .281 Harper rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .340 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .362 Murphy 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .316 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .283 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Lobaton c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .152 c-Lind ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .348 Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .158 J.Turner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Wieters ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Totals 33 2 6 2 3 7

Seattle 000 003 100—4 9 1 Washington 000 020 000—2 6 0

a-singled for Zych in the 7th. b-grounded out for Treinen in the 7th. c-singled for Lobaton in the 9th. d-flied out for Perez in the 9th.

E_Valencia (3). LOB_Seattle 8, Washington 7. 2B_Seager (7), Harper (11), Lobaton (2). HR_Cruz (12), off J.Turner; Rendon (9), off Miranda. RBIs_Cano (30), Cruz 3 (40), Werth (16), Rendon (32). CS_Segura (5), Taylor (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Zunino, Miranda 2); Washington 3 (Werth, Harper, Murphy). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Washington 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Motter. GIDP_Seager, Zunino.

DP_Washington 3 (Lobaton, Murphy), (Rendon, Murphy, Zimmerman), (Murphy, T.Turner, Zimmerman).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miranda, W, 4-2 5 3 2 2 3 4 85 4.22 Zych, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.77 Pazos, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.18 Vincent, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.49 Rzepczynski, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 1.50 Diaz, S, 8-10 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 4.19 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez 5 1-3 3 2 2 4 8 96 2.90 J.Turner, L, 2-3, BS, 2-2 1 4 2 2 1 1 32 4.37 Grace 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.05 Treinen 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 7.52 Albers 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 24 1.47 Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.59

Grace pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rzepczynski 1-0, J.Turner 2-2, Grace 2-1, Treinen 2-0, Perez 1-0. WP_Gonzalez, J.Turner.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:18. A_18,881 (41,418).