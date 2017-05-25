Sports Listen

Mariners 4, Nationals 2

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 3:33 pm 1 min read
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .335
Heredia cf-lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .280
Cano 2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .306
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cruz rf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .296
Pazos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rzepczynski p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Seager 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .253
Valencia 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .241
Motter lf-rf-2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .213
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .157
Miranda p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Zych p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Powell ph-lf-rf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .214
Totals 33 4 9 4 6 13
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
T.Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .237
Werth lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .281
Harper rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .340
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .362
Murphy 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .316
Rendon 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .283
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Lobaton c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .152
c-Lind ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .348
Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .158
J.Turner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Wieters ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Totals 33 2 6 2 3 7
Seattle 000 003 100—4 9 1
Washington 000 020 000—2 6 0

a-singled for Zych in the 7th. b-grounded out for Treinen in the 7th. c-singled for Lobaton in the 9th. d-flied out for Perez in the 9th.

E_Valencia (3). LOB_Seattle 8, Washington 7. 2B_Seager (7), Harper (11), Lobaton (2). HR_Cruz (12), off J.Turner; Rendon (9), off Miranda. RBIs_Cano (30), Cruz 3 (40), Werth (16), Rendon (32). CS_Segura (5), Taylor (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Zunino, Miranda 2); Washington 3 (Werth, Harper, Murphy). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Washington 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Motter. GIDP_Seager, Zunino.

DP_Washington 3 (Lobaton, Murphy), (Rendon, Murphy, Zimmerman), (Murphy, T.Turner, Zimmerman).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miranda, W, 4-2 5 3 2 2 3 4 85 4.22
Zych, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.77
Pazos, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.18
Vincent, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.49
Rzepczynski, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 1.50
Diaz, S, 8-10 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 4.19
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez 5 1-3 3 2 2 4 8 96 2.90
J.Turner, L, 2-3, BS, 2-2 1 4 2 2 1 1 32 4.37
Grace 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.05
Treinen 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 7.52
Albers 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 24 1.47
Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.59

Grace pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rzepczynski 1-0, J.Turner 2-2, Grace 2-1, Treinen 2-0, Perez 1-0. WP_Gonzalez, J.Turner.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:18. A_18,881 (41,418).

