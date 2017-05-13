Mariners RHP Weber leaves season debut with shoulder injury

TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Ryan Weber lasted less than four innings in his season debut with Seattle before becoming the latest Mariners’ pitcher to sustain an injury.

Selected from Triple-A Tacoma to start against the Blue Jays on Saturday, Weber left because of tightness in his shoulder after 3 2/3 innings.

Weber grabbed his arm above the elbow after a pitch to infielder Ryan Goins. Manager Scott Servais and the team trainer came to the mound and, after a brief discussion, left-hander Dillon Overton replaced Weber.

Earlier Saturday, the Mariners said right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma is expected of miss four to six weeks because of a sore shoulder. Iwakuma is one of four Mariners starting pitchers currently on the disabled list. The others are right-hander Felix Hernandez (shoulder), left-hander James Paxton (forearm) and left-hander Drew Smyly (elbow).

Seattle is also without second baseman Robinson Cano, who didn’t start Saturday for the third straight game.

This story has been corrected to show the pitcher replacing Ryan Weber was Dillon Overton.