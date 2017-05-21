Marlins 10, Dodgers 6

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .257 Yelich cf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .261 Ozuna lf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .312 Stanton rf 5 1 3 3 0 1 .267 Bour 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .262 Realmuto c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .307 Dietrich 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .223 Riddle ss 5 2 3 4 0 0 .262 Straily p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 39 10 14 10 4 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Utley 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Seager ss 4 2 2 2 1 1 .299 Bellinger lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .300 Grandal c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .285 Gonzalez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .245 Taylor 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .338 Pederson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Barnes ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernandez rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .250 Urias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Avilan p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Gutierrez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Eibner cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Totals 34 6 7 5 4 10

Miami 124 210 000—10 14 0 Los Angeles 000 012 300— 6 7 2

a-struck out for Fields in the 5th. b-lined out for Ziegler in the 7th. c-walked for Stripling in the 8th.

E_Taylor (5), Pederson (1). LOB_Miami 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Stanton 3 (11), Riddle (3), Seager (12), Grandal (11). 3B_Dietrich (2). HR_Riddle (2), off Fields; Hernandez (3), off Straily; Seager (7), off Garcia; Bellinger (9), off Garcia. RBIs_Gordon (6), Stanton 3 (30), Bour (27), Realmuto (17), Riddle 4 (9), Seager 2 (23), Bellinger (24), Grandal (21), Hernandez (13). SB_Gordon (13). CS_Riddle (1). S_Straily.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Yelich, Realmuto, Dietrich); Los Angeles 2 (Pederson 2). RISP_Miami 7 for 15; Los Angeles 2 for 4.

Advertisement

GIDP_Bour.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Utley, Seager, Gonzalez).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Straily, W, 2-3 5 2-3 4 3 3 3 8 98 3.70 Ziegler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.48 Garcia 1 3 3 3 0 1 24 4.72 Phelps 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.86 Barraclough 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.95 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urias, L, 0-2 2 1-3 7 7 6 3 0 71 5.40 Avilan 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 3 25 3.38 Fields 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 14 0.98 Baez 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 1.04 Stripling 2 1 0 0 0 2 31 3.09 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 7.53

Inherited runners-scored_Ziegler 3-1, Avilan 1-0, Fields 2-1. WP_Urias, Ziegler.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:27. A_52,850 (56,000).