Marlins 10, Dodgers 6

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Yelich cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.261
|Ozuna lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Stanton rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.267
|Bour 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.307
|Dietrich 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Riddle ss
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.262
|Straily p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|10
|14
|10
|4
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Utley 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.299
|Bellinger lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|Taylor 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.338
|Pederson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Barnes ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Urias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Avilan p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Gutierrez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Eibner cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|5
|4
|10
|Miami
|124
|210
|000—10
|14
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|012
|300—
|6
|7
|2
a-struck out for Fields in the 5th. b-lined out for Ziegler in the 7th. c-walked for Stripling in the 8th.
E_Taylor (5), Pederson (1). LOB_Miami 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Stanton 3 (11), Riddle (3), Seager (12), Grandal (11). 3B_Dietrich (2). HR_Riddle (2), off Fields; Hernandez (3), off Straily; Seager (7), off Garcia; Bellinger (9), off Garcia. RBIs_Gordon (6), Stanton 3 (30), Bour (27), Realmuto (17), Riddle 4 (9), Seager 2 (23), Bellinger (24), Grandal (21), Hernandez (13). SB_Gordon (13). CS_Riddle (1). S_Straily.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Yelich, Realmuto, Dietrich); Los Angeles 2 (Pederson 2). RISP_Miami 7 for 15; Los Angeles 2 for 4.
GIDP_Bour.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Utley, Seager, Gonzalez).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily, W, 2-3
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|8
|98
|3.70
|Ziegler
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6.48
|Garcia
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|24
|4.72
|Phelps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.86
|Barraclough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.95
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urias, L, 0-2
|2
|1-3
|7
|7
|6
|3
|0
|71
|5.40
|Avilan
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|25
|3.38
|Fields
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|0.98
|Baez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.04
|Stripling
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|3.09
|Romo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|7.53
Inherited runners-scored_Ziegler 3-1, Avilan 1-0, Fields 2-1. WP_Urias, Ziegler.
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:27. A_52,850 (56,000).