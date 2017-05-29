Marlins 4, Phillies 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .286 Kendrick lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .326 Altherr cf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .304 Joseph 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .252 Saunders rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Rupp c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Hellickson p 1 1 0 0 1 0 .111 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Stassi ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .203 Leiter Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 1 4 1 3 10

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .278 Stanton rf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .283 Yelich cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .306 Bour 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .300 Dietrich 3b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .227 Riddle ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .261 Volquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Suzuki ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .175 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 28 4 7 4 3 2

Philadelphia 000 001 000—1 4 1 Miami 002 002 00x—4 7 0

a-singled for Wittgren in the 7th. b-singled for Rodriguez in the 8th.

E_Joseph (4). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 5. 2B_Hernandez (8), Gordon (8). HR_Dietrich (2), off Hellickson. RBIs_Altherr (27), Gordon (9), Stanton (35), Dietrich 2 (13). SB_Kendrick (2). CS_Altherr (3). S_Volquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Joseph, Saunders, Rupp). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 5; Miami 2 for 5.

Advertisement

GIDP_Yelich, Ozuna.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Galvis, Joseph), (Hernandez, Galvis, Joseph).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hellickson, L, 5-3 6 6 4 4 2 2 94 4.45 Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 6.38 Leiter Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.38 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Volquez, W, 1-7 6 3 1 1 2 4 87 4.44 Garcia, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.80 Wittgren, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.15 Barraclough, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.63 Ramos, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 4.67

HBP_Hellickson (Yelich).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:37. A_17,032 (36,742).