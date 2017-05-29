Sports Listen

Marlins 4, Phillies 1

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 9:59 pm < a min read
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .286
Kendrick lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .326
Altherr cf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .304
Joseph 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .252
Saunders rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Rupp c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Hellickson p 1 1 0 0 1 0 .111
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Stassi ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .203
Leiter Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 30 1 4 1 3 10
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .278
Stanton rf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .283
Yelich cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .306
Bour 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .300
Dietrich 3b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .227
Riddle ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .261
Volquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Suzuki ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .175
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 4 7 4 3 2
Philadelphia 000 001 000—1 4 1
Miami 002 002 00x—4 7 0

a-singled for Wittgren in the 7th. b-singled for Rodriguez in the 8th.

E_Joseph (4). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 5. 2B_Hernandez (8), Gordon (8). HR_Dietrich (2), off Hellickson. RBIs_Altherr (27), Gordon (9), Stanton (35), Dietrich 2 (13). SB_Kendrick (2). CS_Altherr (3). S_Volquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Joseph, Saunders, Rupp). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 5; Miami 2 for 5.

GIDP_Yelich, Ozuna.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Galvis, Joseph), (Hernandez, Galvis, Joseph).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hellickson, L, 5-3 6 6 4 4 2 2 94 4.45
Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 6.38
Leiter Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.38
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Volquez, W, 1-7 6 3 1 1 2 4 87 4.44
Garcia, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.80
Wittgren, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.15
Barraclough, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.63
Ramos, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 4.67

HBP_Hellickson (Yelich).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:37. A_17,032 (36,742).

