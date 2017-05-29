Marlins 4, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Kendrick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Altherr cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|Joseph 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.252
|Saunders rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Rupp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Hellickson p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Stassi ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Leiter Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|10
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Stanton rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.283
|Yelich cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Dietrich 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Riddle ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Volquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|4
|3
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|1
|Miami
|002
|002
|00x—4
|7
|0
a-singled for Wittgren in the 7th. b-singled for Rodriguez in the 8th.
E_Joseph (4). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 5. 2B_Hernandez (8), Gordon (8). HR_Dietrich (2), off Hellickson. RBIs_Altherr (27), Gordon (9), Stanton (35), Dietrich 2 (13). SB_Kendrick (2). CS_Altherr (3). S_Volquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Joseph, Saunders, Rupp). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 5; Miami 2 for 5.
GIDP_Yelich, Ozuna.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Galvis, Joseph), (Hernandez, Galvis, Joseph).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hellickson, L, 5-3
|6
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|94
|4.45
|Rodriguez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|6.38
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.38
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Volquez, W, 1-7
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|87
|4.44
|Garcia, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.80
|Wittgren, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.15
|Barraclough, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.63
|Ramos, S, 6-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|4.67
HBP_Hellickson (Yelich).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:37. A_17,032 (36,742).