Marlins 7, Phillies 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Herrera ph-cf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .217 Kendrick lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .319 Altherr cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Joseph 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blanco 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Rupp c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Saunders rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Kelly 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .217 Galvis ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .232 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Leiter Jr. p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stassi 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Totals 29 2 2 2 3 8

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .283 Stanton rf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .284 Suzuki rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .169 Yelich cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .265 Ozuna lf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .314 Bour 1b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .285 Realmuto c 3 1 0 1 1 0 .294 Dietrich 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Riddle ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .260 Nicolino p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McGowan p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ellington p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Moore ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Worley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Totals 35 7 10 5 5 11

Philadelphia 000 100 010—2 2 2 Miami 025 000 00x—7 10 2

a-out on sacrifice fly for Ramos in the 8th. b-struck out for Wittgren in the 8th.

E_Hernandez (4), Rupp (4), Riddle (3), McGowan (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Miami 9. 2B_Yelich (7), Bour (7). HR_Kendrick (1), off McGowan; Ozuna (13), off Velasquez; Stanton (14), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs_Kendrick (6), Herrera (14), Stanton 2 (37), Ozuna (36), Realmuto (19), Riddle (14). SF_Herrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Altherr); Miami 5 (Gordon 2, Ozuna, Realmuto, Riddle). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; Miami 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Kendrick, Realmuto 2. GIDP_Joseph, Yelich.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Blanco, Galvis, Stassi); Miami 1 (Gordon, Bour).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, L, 2-5 1 1-3 2 2 1 0 1 19 5.58 Leiter Jr. 2-3 4 5 4 2 1 41 5.40 Rodriguez 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 2 35 5.96 Garcia 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.30 Ramos 2 1 0 0 1 3 29 3.22 Neris 1 0 0 0 2 3 31 2.96 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nicolino 3 0 0 0 0 1 40 4.15 McGowan, W, 2-0 3 2 1 1 0 3 37 3.86 Ellington 1 0 1 1 3 3 31 1.08 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.00 Worley 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.50

Leiter Jr. pitched to 6 batters in the 3rd.

Ellington pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 1-1, Rodriguez 3-2, Garcia 2-0, Wittgren 3-1. WP_Ramos.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:07. A_16,241 (36,742).