Sports News

Maund scores go-ahead goal in 51st, Real Salt Lake beats NYC

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Aaron Maund scored the go-ahead goal in the 51st minute and Real Salt Lake beat New York City FC 2-1 on a snowy Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake (3-7-2) snapped a four-game losing streak. NYC (5-4-2) had its three-game undefeated streak snapped.

Albert Rusnak tied it at 1 for RSL in the 38th minute on Jefferson Savarino’s first MLS assist. Savarino cut back his defender, rolled it across the top of the 18-yard box and Rusnak settled it for a shot from distance. Rusnak’s corner kick in the 51st was headed in by Maund.

NYC opened the scoring in the fourth minute to extend its scoring streak to 10 games. RSL’s deflected back pass fell to Sean Okoli’s feet and he dribbled between two defenders to the edge of the six-yard box for a sliding finish inside the far post. It was his first MLS goal.

The Associated Press

