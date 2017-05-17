Maybin, Pujols rally Angels past White Sox 7-6 in 11

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Maybin had a career-high five hits, including a tying double in the 11th inning, and Albert Pujols singled home the winning run moments later to give the Los Angeles Angels a 7-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Chicago erased a three-run deficit in the ninth and went ahead 6-5 on Tim Anderson’s solo homer in the top of the 11th. But it was the Angels who pulled off the final comeback.

Andrelton Simmons singled leading off the bottom half against closer David Robertson (2-1), and Ben Revere singled with one out. Maybin, batting leadoff for the first time with the Angels, drove a double to left-center that tied it 6-all.

After an intentional walk to Mike Trout loaded the bases, Pujols singled to deep center field for his third RBI of the night. He also had a two-run single in the third.

Advertisement

Four home runs shy of 600, Pujols moved into sole possession of 11th place on baseball’s career RBI list with 1,847, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He broke a tie with Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski.

Mel Ott is 10th with 1,864 RBIs.

Anderson was playing in his first game after missing four to attend the funeral of a good friend. He connected off winner Yusmeiro Petit (1-0), who was pitching his third inning of relief.

Maybin doubled in the first inning, singled in the third and fourth, and doubled again in a two-run seventh. He was 5 for 6 with two RBIs and two runs, raising his batting average 34 points to .214.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia batted Maybin leadoff against left-hander Derek Holland. Yunel Escobar was starring in the leadoff role for the Angels, but he went on the disabled list with a hamstring injury Monday.

JC Ramirez pitched seven strong innings for the Angels, allowing two runs and five hits. He gave up a two-run homer to Yolmer Sanchez in the sixth but retired his next five batters.

Todd Frazier tied it in the ninth with a pop-fly single that scored two runs. David Hernandez failed to get an out in the ninth for the Angels as they wasted a 5-2 lead. He allowed three runs and four hits on 15 pitches.

Holland yielded three runs and seven hits in six innings. He ran into trouble in the third and fourth, allowing a combined three runs, but a double play in the sixth helped him finish on a solid note.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels RHP Mike Morin (neck tightness) is expected to throw to hitters this week.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Miguel Gonzalez (3-3, 3.83 ERA) has allowed 14 earned runs in losing his last three starts. He’s held Trout to a .158 average in 19 at-bats, but Trout’s three hits against him have all been home runs.

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker (2-2, 4.50) had his best start of the season with six scoreless innings in a victory against his hometown team, the Tigers, on Friday. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA in four career starts against the White Sox. He threw his first shutout in his last start against Chicago, at Angel Stadium in 2015.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball