Mazzarri to leave Watford at end of Premier League season

WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford says manager Walter Mazzarri will leave the club at the end of the Premier League season after one year in charge.

Watford made the announcement Wednesday following a meeting with the Italian coach to discuss the club’s future.

Mazzarri had two years left on his contract.

Watford is in 16th place in the 20-team league and not in danger of relegation heading into its last match, at home against Manchester City on Sunday.