The debut for Hughes: Canada rookie tied for lead at Players

By DOUG FERGUSON May 11, 2017
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Canadian rookie Mackenzie Hughes played bogey-free in his debut at The Players Championship and shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead with William McGirt.

Hughes already has won in his first PGA Tour season at Sea Island. He had one of only four bogey-free rounds at TPC Sawgrass. McGirt had a pair of eagles on the back nine for his 67.

Among those at 68 were Spain’s Jon Rahm.

As usual, the Stadium Course packed plenty of excitement — an ace of the island green for Masters champion Sergio Garcia — and plenty of punishment. Adam Scott had a one-shot lead when he finished with a pair of double bogeys.

