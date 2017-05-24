Sports Listen

Media mogul Jerry Perenchio dies in LA at 86

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jerry Perenchio, a billionaire media mogul who helped produce hit TV shows and sporting events and turned Univision into a major Spanish-language network, has died. He was 86.

His wife, Margaret Perenchio, said Perenchio died Tuesday at his Los Angeles home from lung cancer.

Perenchio wore many hats during a half-century in the entertainment business. As a talent agent, his clients included Andy Williams and Glen Campbell.

He promoted sporting events such as the Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier fight and the famous tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

Perenchio and Norman Lear produced 1970s hits including “The Jeffersons” and in the 1980s he produced “Driving Miss Daisy” and other films.

He co-owned Univision, selling it for more than $1 billion.

Perenchio also was a major political donor and philanthropist.

