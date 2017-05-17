Sports Listen

Memorial service held for wife of ESPN broadcaster Berman

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — A memorial service honoring the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has been held in Connecticut.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2qtCwYU ) friends, colleagues and relatives of Berman and his wife gathered Wednesday at Seymour St. John Chapel at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford.

Sixty-seven-year-old Cheshire resident Katherine Ann Berman was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash May 9 in Woodbury.

Police say her car struck the rear of an SUV and both veered off the road. Her car went down an embankment and overturned in a body of water. The SUV driver also was killed.

The burial will be in Cheshire Hillside Cemetery.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

The Associated Press

1965: FBI continues investigation into supposed pornographic lyrics of the song “Louie, Louie.”

