Memphis extends Norvell’s contract, boosts assistants pay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has extended coach Mike Norvell’s contract through 2021 and boosted the salary pool for assistant coaches and staff by $250,000.

Athletic director Tom Bowen announced the extension Friday, calling the deals part of Memphis’ commitment to Norvell and his staff.

Norvell tied an FBS record for wins by a first-year coach going 8-5 in his first season at Memphis, which included the first upset of a ranked opponent by a rookie coach since 1975 when the Tigers beat 18th-ranked Houston. He also led the Tigers to a third straight bowl game.

The coach thanked school officials and the board of trustees for their support helping him keep his staff together.

The Tigers set a record with 34 touchdown passes, and the defense tied for fifth nationally forcing 29 turnovers.

