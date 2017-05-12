Memphis extends Norvell’s contract, boosts assistants pay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has extended coach Mike Norvell’s contract through 2021 and boosted the salary pool for assistant coaches and staff by $250,000.
Athletic director Tom Bowen announced the extension Friday, calling the deals part of Memphis’ commitment to Norvell and his staff.
Norvell tied an FBS record for wins by a first-year coach going 8-5 in his first season at Memphis, which included the first upset of a ranked opponent by a rookie coach since 1975 when the Tigers beat 18th-ranked Houston. He also led the Tigers to a third straight bowl game.
The coach thanked school officials and the board of trustees for their support helping him keep his staff together.
Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
The Tigers set a record with 34 touchdown passes, and the defense tied for fifth nationally forcing 29 turnovers.
___
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.