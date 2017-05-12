Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Memphis extends Norvell's contract,…

Memphis extends Norvell’s contract, boosts assistants pay

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 2:45 pm < a min read
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has extended coach Mike Norvell’s contract through 2021 and boosted the salary pool for assistant coaches and staff by $250,000.

Athletic director Tom Bowen announced the extension Friday, calling the deals part of Memphis’ commitment to Norvell and his staff.

Norvell tied an FBS record for wins by a first-year coach going 8-5 in his first season at Memphis, which included the first upset of a ranked opponent by a rookie coach since 1975 when the Tigers beat 18th-ranked Houston. He also led the Tigers to a third straight bowl game.

The coach thanked school officials and the board of trustees for their support helping him keep his staff together.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

The Tigers set a record with 34 touchdown passes, and the defense tied for fifth nationally forcing 29 turnovers.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Related Topics
All News Business News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Memphis extends Norvell's contract,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb space telescope arrives in Houston for testing

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8544 -0.0072 2.24%
L 2020 25.4562 -0.0216 3.69%
L 2030 28.3652 -0.0400 5.24%
L 2040 30.5428 -0.0519 6.00%
L 2050 17.5151 -0.0347 6.69%
G Fund 15.3165 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.6876 0.0086 1.75%
C Fund 33.2629 -0.0614 7.16%
S Fund 43.1278 -0.2451 5.78%
I Fund 27.5463 -0.0418 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.