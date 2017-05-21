Sports Listen

Mercury’s Diana Taurasi suspended a game for forearm hit

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 1:15 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi has been suspended one game without pay for hitting San Antonio Stars forward Dearica Hamby in the back of the head with a forearm.

The WNBA said Sunday she will serve her suspension Tuesday, when the Mercury hosts the New York Liberty.

Taurasi was assessed a technical foul with 4:09 remaining in the second quarter of the Mercury’s 78-72 victory Friday. The league reviewed the play, and rescinded the technical but upgraded the play to a flagrant foul 2.

