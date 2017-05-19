Sports Listen

Mets 3, Angels 0

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017
Los Angeles New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Maybin lf 3 0 0 0 Cnforto lf 3 2 2 1
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 J.Reyes ss 3 0 0 0
Trout cf 3 0 2 0 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0
Vlbuena 3b 4 0 0 0 N.Wlker 2b 4 1 1 0
Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 Grndrsn cf 3 0 1 1
Cron 1b 3 0 1 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0
Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 Sewald p 0 0 0 0
Espnosa 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Rvera ph 1 0 1 0
Pnnngtn ph 1 0 0 0 Ad.Reed p 0 0 0 0
Nolasco p 2 0 0 0 Flores 3b 4 0 0 0
Revere ph 1 0 0 0 Duda 1b 2 0 0 0
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 R.Rvera c 4 0 1 1
Mddlton p 0 0 0 0 deGrom p 2 0 0 0
J.Marte ph 1 0 0 0 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 30 3 6 3
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0
New York 100 001 10x—3

E_Simmons (5), Cron (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, New York 8. 2B_Simmons (5), Granderson (9). HR_Conforto (11). CS_Maybin (1). S_J.Reyes (2), deGrom (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Nolasco L,2-3 6 4 2 1 3 4
Alvarez 1 1 1 1 0 1
Middleton 1 1 0 0 0 2
New York
deGrom W,3-1 7 4 0 0 3 9
Blevins H,6 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Sewald H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Reed S,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by deGrom (Maldonado). WP_deGrom. PB_Maldonado 2.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ben May.

T_2:53. A_36,542 (41,922).

