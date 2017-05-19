Mets 3, Angels 0

|Los Angeles
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Maybin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Reyes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vlbuena 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Grndrsn cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Espnosa 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Rvera ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pnnngtn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ad.Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nolasco p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Revere ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Duda 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rvera c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mddlton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|New York
|100
|001
|10x—3
E_Simmons (5), Cron (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, New York 8. 2B_Simmons (5), Granderson (9). HR_Conforto (11). CS_Maybin (1). S_J.Reyes (2), deGrom (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Nolasco L,2-3
|6
|4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Alvarez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Middleton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|deGrom W,3-1
|7
|4
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Blevins H,6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sewald H,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reed S,5-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by deGrom (Maldonado). WP_deGrom. PB_Maldonado 2.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ben May.
T_2:53. A_36,542 (41,922).
