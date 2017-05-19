Mets 3, Angels 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Maybin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.348
|Valbuena 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Espinosa 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.148
|c-Pennington ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Nolasco p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Revere ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Middleton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|3
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.319
|Reyes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Walker 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Granderson cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.163
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-T.Rivera ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Duda 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.213
|R.Rivera c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.320
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|3
|7
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|2
|New York
|100
|001
|10x—3
|6
|0
a-popped out for Nolasco in the 7th. b-singled for Sewald in the 8th. c-popped out for Espinosa in the 9th. d-flied out for Middleton in the 9th.
E_Simmons (5), Cron (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, New York 8. 2B_Simmons (5), Granderson (9). HR_Conforto (11), off Alvarez. RBIs_Conforto (27), Granderson (14), R.Rivera (14). CS_Maybin (1). S_Reyes, deGrom.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Maybin 2, Valbuena, Cron); New York 5 (Conforto, Flores 2, R.Rivera, deGrom). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; New York 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Flores.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nolasco, L, 2-3
|6
|4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|103
|4.01
|Alvarez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|4.11
|Middleton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.50
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 3-1
|7
|4
|0
|0
|3
|9
|106
|3.56
|Blevins, H, 6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.80
|Sewald, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.92
|Reed, S, 5-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.32
Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 1-0. HBP_deGrom (Maldonado). WP_deGrom. PB_Maldonado 2 (2).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ben May.
T_2:53. A_36,542 (41,922).