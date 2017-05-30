Mets 5, Brewers 4

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Broxton cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.278
|Perez lf-rf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Shaw 3b
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|Santana rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.267
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bandy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Franklin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Villar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pina c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Arcia ss
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Davies p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Sogard 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.394
|Totals
|44
|4
|10
|2
|8
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.318
|Reyes 3b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.197
|Bruce rf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Walker 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Duda 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Granderson cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Cabrera ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.221
|Pill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Salas p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Edgin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Smoker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Rivera ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Totals
|45
|5
|13
|5
|3
|8
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|300
|000—4
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|022
|000
|001—5
|13
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Torres in the 7th. b-lined out for Reed in the 9th. c-singled for Smoker in the 12th.
E_Cabrera (7). LOB_Milwaukee 14, New York 9. 2B_Shaw (15), Walker (13), Granderson (13), Cabrera (8). 3B_Thames (1). HR_Duda (8), off Torres. RBIs_Shaw (36), Santana (29), Reyes (18), Bruce (35), Duda 2 (18), Cabrera (17). CS_Villar (4). S_Davies.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 8 (Broxton 2, Thames, Santana 4, Aguilar); New York 2 (Conforto, d’Arnaud). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 15; New York 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Perez, Shaw. GIDP_Perez, Bruce.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Thames); New York 1 (Cabrera, Walker, Duda).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|80
|5.18
|Torres
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|33
|3.21
|Feliz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.09
|Barnes
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|2.77
|Knebel
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|1.08
|Peralta, L, 5-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|5.83
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pill
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|3
|4
|103
|3.00
|Salas, H, 9
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|28
|5.70
|Blevins, BS, 3-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|1.56
|Edgin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.66
|Reed
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.25
|Smoker, W, 1-2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|48
|6.86
Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 1-0, Salas 1-0, Blevins 3-3. HBP_Pill (Broxton).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_4:24. A_24,457 (41,922).