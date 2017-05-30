Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mets 5, Brewers 4

Mets 5, Brewers 4

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 11:45 pm 1 min read
Share
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Broxton cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .248
Thames 1b 4 1 2 0 2 1 .278
Perez lf-rf 6 1 2 0 0 2 .268
Shaw 3b 6 0 2 1 0 2 .292
Santana rf 5 0 0 1 1 2 .267
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Bandy c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .269
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Franklin lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .212
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pina c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .305
Arcia ss 6 0 3 0 0 0 .253
Davies p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077
Sogard 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .394
Totals 44 4 10 2 8 13
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Conforto lf 4 0 1 0 2 1 .318
Reyes 3b 5 0 0 1 1 0 .197
Bruce rf 6 0 1 1 0 1 .251
Walker 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .270
Duda 1b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .260
Granderson cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .193
Cabrera ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .265
d’Arnaud c 5 0 1 0 0 3 .221
Pill p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Salas p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Edgin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .309
Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Rivera ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .272
Totals 45 5 13 5 3 8
Milwaukee 100 000 300 000—4 10 0
New York 000 022 000 001—5 13 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Torres in the 7th. b-lined out for Reed in the 9th. c-singled for Smoker in the 12th.

E_Cabrera (7). LOB_Milwaukee 14, New York 9. 2B_Shaw (15), Walker (13), Granderson (13), Cabrera (8). 3B_Thames (1). HR_Duda (8), off Torres. RBIs_Shaw (36), Santana (29), Reyes (18), Bruce (35), Duda 2 (18), Cabrera (17). CS_Villar (4). S_Davies.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 8 (Broxton 2, Thames, Santana 4, Aguilar); New York 2 (Conforto, d’Arnaud). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 15; New York 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Perez, Shaw. GIDP_Perez, Bruce.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Thames); New York 1 (Cabrera, Walker, Duda).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies 5 6 2 2 2 1 80 5.18
Torres 1 4 2 2 0 2 33 3.21
Feliz 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.09
Barnes 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 27 2.77
Knebel 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 17 1.08
Peralta, L, 5-4 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 24 5.83
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pill 5 1-3 6 1 1 3 4 103 3.00
Salas, H, 9 1 1 3 1 2 1 28 5.70
Blevins, BS, 3-3 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 15 1.56
Edgin 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.66
Reed 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 3.25
Smoker, W, 1-2 3 2 0 0 1 4 48 6.86

Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 1-0, Salas 1-0, Blevins 3-3. HBP_Pill (Broxton).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_4:24. A_24,457 (41,922).

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mets 5, Brewers 4
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver somersaults at NY Aquarium during Fleet Week

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.