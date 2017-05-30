Mets 5, Brewers 4

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Broxton cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .248 Thames 1b 4 1 2 0 2 1 .278 Perez lf-rf 6 1 2 0 0 2 .268 Shaw 3b 6 0 2 1 0 2 .292 Santana rf 5 0 0 1 1 2 .267 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Bandy c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Franklin lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .212 Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pina c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .305 Arcia ss 6 0 3 0 0 0 .253 Davies p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Sogard 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .394 Totals 44 4 10 2 8 13

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Conforto lf 4 0 1 0 2 1 .318 Reyes 3b 5 0 0 1 1 0 .197 Bruce rf 6 0 1 1 0 1 .251 Walker 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .270 Duda 1b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .260 Granderson cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .193 Cabrera ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .265 d’Arnaud c 5 0 1 0 0 3 .221 Pill p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Salas p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Edgin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .309 Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Rivera ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .272 Totals 45 5 13 5 3 8

Milwaukee 100 000 300 000—4 10 0 New York 000 022 000 001—5 13 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Torres in the 7th. b-lined out for Reed in the 9th. c-singled for Smoker in the 12th.

E_Cabrera (7). LOB_Milwaukee 14, New York 9. 2B_Shaw (15), Walker (13), Granderson (13), Cabrera (8). 3B_Thames (1). HR_Duda (8), off Torres. RBIs_Shaw (36), Santana (29), Reyes (18), Bruce (35), Duda 2 (18), Cabrera (17). CS_Villar (4). S_Davies.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 8 (Broxton 2, Thames, Santana 4, Aguilar); New York 2 (Conforto, d’Arnaud). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 15; New York 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Perez, Shaw. GIDP_Perez, Bruce.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Thames); New York 1 (Cabrera, Walker, Duda).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies 5 6 2 2 2 1 80 5.18 Torres 1 4 2 2 0 2 33 3.21 Feliz 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.09 Barnes 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 27 2.77 Knebel 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 17 1.08 Peralta, L, 5-4 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 24 5.83 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pill 5 1-3 6 1 1 3 4 103 3.00 Salas, H, 9 1 1 3 1 2 1 28 5.70 Blevins, BS, 3-3 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 15 1.56 Edgin 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.66 Reed 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 3.25 Smoker, W, 1-2 3 2 0 0 1 4 48 6.86

Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 1-0, Salas 1-0, Blevins 3-3. HBP_Pill (Broxton).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_4:24. A_24,457 (41,922).