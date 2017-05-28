Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mets 7, Pirates 2

Mets 7, Pirates 2

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 11:31 pm < a min read
Share
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .191
Reyes 3b-ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .207
Bruce rf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .258
Walker 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .266
Duda 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .264
Cabrera ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .250
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222
Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Harvey p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .045
Reynolds 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Totals 41 7 14 7 0 7
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .327
Barbato p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Osuna ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .211
Harrison 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .310
Bell 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Polanco rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .265
Freese 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .262
McCutchen cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Cervelli c 2 0 0 0 2 2 .255
Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Glasnow p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .385
a-Hanson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Marinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Jaso ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Totals 35 2 9 2 4 8
New York 000 231 100—7 14 0
Pittsburgh 010 000 010—2 9 0

a-lined out for Glasnow in the 5th. b-singled for Marinez in the 7th. c-walked for Barbato in the 9th.

LOB_New York 7, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Granderson (12), Bruce 2 (12), Cabrera (7), Freese (4). HR_Duda (7), off Marinez; Polanco (3), off Harvey. RBIs_Granderson (19), Reyes (17), Bruce 2 (34), Duda (16), Cabrera 2 (16), Polanco (11), Freese (15). SB_Reyes (6).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Reyes 2, Walker, Duda, d’Arnaud); Pittsburgh 5 (Bell, Polanco, Cervelli, Mercer 2). RISP_New York 4 for 13; Pittsburgh 1 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_McCutchen. GIDP_Frazier.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.

DP_New York 1 (Reyes, Walker, Duda).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey, W, 4-3 6 6 1 1 2 4 102 4.95
Sewald 2 3 1 1 0 2 32 2.33
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 2 2 28 9.24
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow, L, 2-4 5 8 5 5 0 3 87 6.95
Marinez 2 4 2 2 0 4 34 4.76
Barbato 2 2 0 0 0 0 36 3.93

WP_Glasnow, Harvey.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:13. A_21,828 (38,362).

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mets 7, Pirates 2
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.