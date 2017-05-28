Mets 7, Pirates 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .191 Reyes 3b-ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .207 Bruce rf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .258 Walker 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .266 Duda 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .264 Cabrera ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .250 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Harvey p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .045 Reynolds 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Totals 41 7 14 7 0 7

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .327 Barbato p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Osuna ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .211 Harrison 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .310 Bell 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Polanco rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .265 Freese 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .262 McCutchen cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Cervelli c 2 0 0 0 2 2 .255 Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Glasnow p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .385 a-Hanson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Marinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Jaso ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Totals 35 2 9 2 4 8

New York 000 231 100—7 14 0 Pittsburgh 010 000 010—2 9 0

a-lined out for Glasnow in the 5th. b-singled for Marinez in the 7th. c-walked for Barbato in the 9th.

LOB_New York 7, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Granderson (12), Bruce 2 (12), Cabrera (7), Freese (4). HR_Duda (7), off Marinez; Polanco (3), off Harvey. RBIs_Granderson (19), Reyes (17), Bruce 2 (34), Duda (16), Cabrera 2 (16), Polanco (11), Freese (15). SB_Reyes (6).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Reyes 2, Walker, Duda, d’Arnaud); Pittsburgh 5 (Bell, Polanco, Cervelli, Mercer 2). RISP_New York 4 for 13; Pittsburgh 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_McCutchen. GIDP_Frazier.

DP_New York 1 (Reyes, Walker, Duda).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey, W, 4-3 6 6 1 1 2 4 102 4.95 Sewald 2 3 1 1 0 2 32 2.33 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 2 2 28 9.24 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, L, 2-4 5 8 5 5 0 3 87 6.95 Marinez 2 4 2 2 0 4 34 4.76 Barbato 2 2 0 0 0 0 36 3.93

WP_Glasnow, Harvey.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:13. A_21,828 (38,362).