Mets 7, Pirates 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.191
|Reyes 3b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Bruce rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Walker 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Duda 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Cabrera ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Harvey p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.045
|Reynolds 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|41
|7
|14
|7
|0
|7
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Barbato p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Osuna ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Harrison 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Polanco rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Freese 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|McCutchen cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Cervelli c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.255
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Glasnow p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|a-Hanson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Marinez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Jaso ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|4
|8
|New York
|000
|231
|100—7
|14
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|010—2
|9
|0
a-lined out for Glasnow in the 5th. b-singled for Marinez in the 7th. c-walked for Barbato in the 9th.
LOB_New York 7, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Granderson (12), Bruce 2 (12), Cabrera (7), Freese (4). HR_Duda (7), off Marinez; Polanco (3), off Harvey. RBIs_Granderson (19), Reyes (17), Bruce 2 (34), Duda (16), Cabrera 2 (16), Polanco (11), Freese (15). SB_Reyes (6).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Reyes 2, Walker, Duda, d’Arnaud); Pittsburgh 5 (Bell, Polanco, Cervelli, Mercer 2). RISP_New York 4 for 13; Pittsburgh 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_McCutchen. GIDP_Frazier.
Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
DP_New York 1 (Reyes, Walker, Duda).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey, W, 4-3
|6
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|102
|4.95
|Sewald
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|2.33
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|28
|9.24
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, L, 2-4
|5
|8
|5
|5
|0
|3
|87
|6.95
|Marinez
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|34
|4.76
|Barbato
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|3.93
WP_Glasnow, Harvey.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:13. A_21,828 (38,362).