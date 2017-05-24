Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mets activate C Travis…

Mets activate C Travis d’Arnaud, put LHP Tommy Milone on DL

By MIKE FITZPATRICK May 24, 2017 7:43 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets have activated catcher Travis d’Arnaud from the disabled list and placed pitcher Tommy Milone on the 10-day DL with a sprained left knee.

After playing six games in the minors on his rehab assignment, d’Arnaud was available off the bench Wednesday night against San Diego. He had been on the disabled list since May 3 with a bruised right wrist.

Steady veteran Rene Rivera, who has played very well behind the plate in d’Arnaud’s absence, remained in the starting lineup Wednesday — but manager Terry Collins says d’Arnaud is likely to catch Thursday night.

Milone was put on the DL retroactive to Monday, the day after he was hit hard and chased early in a 12-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. His injury leaves the banged-up Mets without a scheduled starter for Saturday night in Pittsburgh against Gerrit Cole and the Pirates.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mets activate C Travis…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldier and dog demonstrate takedown training

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.