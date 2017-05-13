Mets’ Familia has surgery for blockage, out 3 to 4 months

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jeurys Familia had a successful procedure Saturday to repair a blocked artery near his right armpit, and the New York Mets expect their closer to return in three to four months.

General manager Sandy Alderson had said he was unsure if Familia would return this season, but the team says the right-hander can resume throwing in six weeks and should pitch again this year.

Doctors repaired a blockage of the posterior circumflex humeral artery, and manager Terry Collins says the results were better than expected.

Collins says he feared Familia was dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome, which ended the season of Mets right-hander Matt Harvey last year. Collins says “this is not the case here.”