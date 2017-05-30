Mets overcome Cabrera’s error to beat Brewers 5-4 in 12

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Bruce lined a game-ending single in the 12th inning and the New York Mets rebounded to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night after shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera allowed the tying runs to score in the seventh when he flubbed a bases-loaded popup with two outs.

Wily Peralta (5-4) pitched a perfect 11th in his fourth relief outing since he was dropped from the rotation in mid-May, but then allowed a single to pinch-hitter T.J. Rivera leading off the 12th. Michael Conforto walked and Jose Reyes grounded into a forceout that left runners at the corners.

With the infield at double-play depth, Bruce singled up the middle to end a game that that lasted 4 hours, 24 minutes. The Mets extended a winning streak to three for the first time since May 3-6 by winning for just the second time in seven extra-inning games. The NL Central-leading Brewers lost for the seventh time in nine games.