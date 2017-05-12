Sports Listen

Michigan sports doctor faces key hearing in assault case

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 8:22 am < a min read
MASON, Mich. (AP) — An outspoken former gymnast is expected to testify at a key hearing in a sexual assault case against a Michigan sports doctor.

Dr. Larry Nassar is appearing in court near Lansing, Michigan, on Friday for a hearing that will determine if there’s enough evidence to send him to trial. He’s charged with sexually assaulting seven young gymnasts whom he was treating for a variety of injuries at his Michigan State University clinic.

Rachael Denhollander of Louisville, Kentucky, has publicly identified herself as a victim and is expected to testify.

She says Nassar repeatedly molested her in 2000 when she was a 15-year-old gymnast seeking help for back pain. Nassar has pleaded not guilty. He formerly worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

