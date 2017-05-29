Sports Listen

Michigan’s Minor, Virginia’s Kwiatkowski win at NCAA tennis

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 1:49 pm < a min read
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Michigan’s Brienne Minor and Virginia’s Thai-Son Kwiatkowski have won singles titles at the NCAA tennis championships.

Minor defeated Belinda Woolcock from Florida 6-3, 6-3 Monday to become the first female tennis champion in Michigan’s history, and only the third player overall from the Wolverines to capture a singles title. The last was Mike Leach in 1982.

On the men’s side, Kwiatkowski gave Virginia its second men’s singles title in three years, beating William Blumberg from North Carolina 6-4, 7-6 (5) in an all-Atlantic Coast Conference final. Ryan Shane of the Cavaliers won in 2015.

The doubles finals also are being held on the final day of the championships at the University of Georgia.

The team titles were decided last week. Kwiatkowski was part of a Virginia squad that won its third straight men’s championship, while Florida captured the women’s crown.

