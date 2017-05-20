Sports Listen

Milestone night for Reyes, Collins as Mets hold off Angels

By MIKE FITZPATRICK May 20, 2017 11:16 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Reyes had three instrumental hits, including the 2,000th of his career, and Terry Collins made the right moves on a milestone night as the New York Mets held off the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 Saturday.

New York gave up three runs in a nervous ninth inning before fill-in closer Addison Reed struck out pinch-hitter Danny Espinosa on a full-count fastball with the bases loaded for his sixth save.

Collins became the longest-tenured manager in team history, passing Davey Johnson (1984-90) by reaching 1,013 games with the Mets. The oldest skipper in the majors, seven days shy of his 68th birthday, massaged an unreliable bullpen through four innings after starter Zack Wheeler (3-2) unraveled in the sixth.

Angels rookie Alex Meyer (2-2) allowed four runs — three earned — and three hits in four-plus innings. The 6-foot-9 righty also singled on an 0-2 slider from Wheeler in his first plate appearance since high school.

