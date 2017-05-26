Minnesota athletic official suspended in sex harassment case

Sports Listen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A University of Minnesota athletics administrator accused of sexual harassment will be suspended without pay for two weeks and demoted to resolve the latest black eye for the department.

The university on Thursday released findings of an internal investigation into allegations against Randy Handel, the associate athletic director of development.

A female subordinate said Handel’s behavior included frequent hugging, touching and inappropriate comments. Handel maintained that he never had any sexual intent toward the subordinate.

Handel’s unpaid suspension starts Monday. He’ll also be required to participate in sexual harassment training.

In 2015, athletics director Norwood Teague resigned after two high-ranking administrators said he sexually harassed them at a senior leadership retreat. Teague acknowledged improper behavior. His deputy, Mike Ellis, resigned months later after unspecified complaints against him.

