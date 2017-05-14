Sports Listen

Monaco routs Lille 4-0 to effectively seal French title

By JEROME PUGMIRE May 14, 2017 5:05 pm < a min read
PARIS (AP) — Monaco celebrated a century of league goals with the win that all but sealed the French title, beating Lille 4-0 on Sunday to leave Paris Saint-Germain needing a spectacular Monaco collapse in order to defend its title.

Monaco leads by three points with a goal difference that is +17 better than that of PSG, and also has a game in hand. PSG needs to win its last match and hope Monaco loses its remaining two games by huge margins.

Top scorer Radamel Falcao scored twice and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva added the other to make it 101 league goals and 153 in all competitions for Monaco.

Monaco can officially raise the trophy with a draw at home to Saint-Etienne on Wednesday — hardly a fearsome prospect.

PSG won 5-0 away to Saint-Etienne on Sunday, with striker Edinson Cavani scoring twice to reach 35 league goals. Brazilian winger Lucas got the other two.

