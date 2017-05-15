Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Register for access to the transcript of our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's College Baseball Scores

Monday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 9:47 pm < a min read
Share
EAST

Fairfield 5, Marist 4, 10 innings

Rider 6, Monmouth (NJ) 5

Northeastern 5, UConn 3

SOUTH

Hope International 4, Middle Georgia 2

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Indiana-Southeast 6, Tenn. Wesleyan 2

Lyon 2, LSU-Alexandria 1, 10 innings

The Master’s 8, LSU-Shreveport 4

Truett-McConnell 10, Cumberlands (Ky.) 9, 11 innings

Webber International 3, Cent. Methodist 0

William Carey 4, Texas Wesleyan 3

‘If you’re a really good federal worker, you should welcome’ the reorganization plan, OMB says
MIDWEST

Antelope Valley 14, Judson 9

Concordia (Neb.) 8, Jamestown 7

Friends 5, College of Idaho 1

Marian (Ind.) 3, Tallegega 2

MidAm Nazarene 8, Midway 3

Midland 10, St. Ambrose 4

Oklahoma Science 4, Davenport 2

SOUTHWEST

Campbellsville 3, Mayville St. 2

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's College Baseball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist crowned Miss USA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.