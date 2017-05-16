Monday’s College Baseball Scores

Fairfield 5, Marist 4, 10 innings
Rider 6, Monmouth (NJ) 5
Northeastern 5, UConn 3
Hope International 4, Middle Georgia 2
Indiana-Southeast 6, Tenn. Wesleyan 2
Lyon 2, LSU-Alexandria 1, 10 innings
The Master’s 8, LSU-Shreveport 4
Truett-McConnell 10, Cumberlands (Ky.) 9, 11 innings
Webber International 3, Cent. Methodist 0
William Carey 4, Texas Wesleyan 3
Antelope Valley 14, Judson 9
Concordia (Neb.) 8, Jamestown 7
Friends 5, College of Idaho 1
Marian (Ind.) 3, Tallegega 2
MidAm Nazarene 8, Midway 3
Midland 10, St. Ambrose 4
Oklahoma Science 4, Davenport 2
Campbellsville 3, Mayville St. 2
California 5, Stanford 3
Utah 6, Southern Cal 5
St. Mary’s (Cal) 12, Cal St.-Fullerton 4
San Jose St. 7, San Francisco 6
|TOURNAMENTS
|NAIA National Championship
|Opening Round
Clarke 19, Concordia (Neb.) 8
Missouri Baptist 10, Tabor 5