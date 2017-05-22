Monday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|American Association
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Josh Hodges.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Barry Baum senior vice president of communications.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
DALLAS WINGS — Named Erin Phillips director of player and franchise development.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Mark Koncz director of player personnel, Jeff Morrow director of college scouting, Matt Allen director of pro personnel, Don Gregory senior executive scout, Eli Montague area scout and Jonathan Fields pro scouting assistant.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and TE O.J. Howard.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Tahaan Goodman and Brian Walker, WR Larry Raper, LB Jovan Santos-Knox and, OL Kodi Kieler and Qadr Spooner.
TULANE — Named Lyle Robelot women’s swimming and diving assistant coach.