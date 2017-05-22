Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Josh Hodges.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Barry Baum senior vice president of communications.

Women’s National Basketball Association

DALLAS WINGS — Named Erin Phillips director of player and franchise development.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Mark Koncz director of player personnel, Jeff Morrow director of college scouting, Matt Allen director of pro personnel, Don Gregory senior executive scout, Eli Montague area scout and Jonathan Fields pro scouting assistant.

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and TE O.J. Howard.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Tahaan Goodman and Brian Walker, WR Larry Raper, LB Jovan Santos-Knox and, OL Kodi Kieler and Qadr Spooner.

COLLEGE

TULANE — Named Lyle Robelot women’s swimming and diving assistant coach.